Bohman (Egelston), Linda Lee



BOHMAN, Linda Lee



81, of Centerville, passed away at Miami Valley South Hospital on November 30, 2023 following a brief battle with cancer.



Linda was born in Middletown Ohio on November 24, 1942. Linda graduated from Middletown High School and Miami University, where she also earned a master's degree in elementary education. She began her teaching career at Spring Hill Elementary School in Middletown. Linda met her future husband Jim Bohman at a community resources workshop luncheon at the Manchester Hotel in Middletown. Mr. Bohman was a reporter for Middletown Journal, and a recent graduate of the University of Dayton. They were married July 4, 1964. In 1972 the young family built a home in Centerville to be closer to Jim's new job as a reporter at the Dayton Daily News. Linda later taught preschool at Epiphany Lutheran Preschool in Centerville. In addition Linda taught religious education classes at Incarnation Parish



Linda was an avid fan of the game show "Jeopardy". She also enjoyed painting, and her work is displayed in many of her friends' homes. In addition she learned to play the saxophone in the New Horizons Band at the University of Dayton. One of Linda's greatest joys was going out to eat with her friends. She was a loving and devoted grandmother to her grandchildren Matthew and Mary, and relished her time baking with Mary and playing games with Matthew.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents Wilbur Egelston, Virginia (Barrett) Egelston, and her son Eric Anthony Bohman. Linda is survived by her husband of 59 years James Bohman, daughter Jennifer Fry (Bohman), son-in-law Jerrod Fry, grandson Matthew Fry and granddaughter Mary Fry.



The family will greet friends from 4-6 PM on Tuesday, December 5 at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45429. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, December 6 at 10:30 AM at the Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln. Centerville, Ohio 45459. Burial will take place immediately following Mass at Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley. 922 W. Riverview Ave. Dayton, OH 45402.



