BOITNOTT, Joycelyn L.



Age 86, of Dayton, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. Joycelyn was born July 22, 1935, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Robert and Bertha (Linton) Bean. In addition to her



parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 34 years, Larry Boitnott, in 2011. She retired from Wright State University (RSP) in 1995 with 25 years of service. She was very talented and had many hobbies, including painting. Joycelyn is survived by seven children, Amy Hopkins (Wayne), Fred Betleyoun (Julia), Holly Au (Scott), Stacey Betleyoun, Mark Boitnott (Joanne), Mike Boitnott and Michelle Sines; two grandchildren, Lori Ward and James Facemire (Lisa); two great-grandchildren, Sara Ward and Savannia Ward (Carson); and by three great-great-grandchildren, Drelyn, Addilyn and Alexandra; and by her extended family and many good friends. No services are planned per Joycelyn's request.

