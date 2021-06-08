BOKENO, Daniel J.



Age 57 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at Christ Hospital Liberty Township. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 7, 1963, the son of Ralph and Lois (Mignerey) Bokeno, Jr. On April 15, 2006, in Fairfield, Ohio, he married Kathy (Thill) Treber. Dan was a member of Sacred Heart Church.



Survivors include his wife, Kathy; father, Ralph Bokeno, Jr.; children, Jeff Treber (Sarah Foley), Jeremy (Katrina) Treber, and Matthew Treber; 6 grandchildren; Siblings, Mike (Margo) Bokeno, Kevin (Kathy) Bokeno, Mary Beth (Forrest) Brown and Tom (Lisa) Bokeno; several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his mother Lois on May 21, 2020.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., with Fr. Larry Tharp



officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am Friday in the funeral home.



Online register book available at



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



