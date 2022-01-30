BOLDING, Dorothy



Born November 18, 1947, passed away January 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by parents: Sue and Sammie Bolding; son, Sanford Felton III; sisters: Marie and Betty; brother, Sammie Bolding Jr; aunts and uncles. She is survived by daughters: Niecy and Jennifer Felton; brother, Michael Bolding; sister, Darlene (Sam, Jr) Lucas; grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. To share a memory of Dorothy or leave a special message for her family, please visit



