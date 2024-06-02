Bolebruch, Daniel F.



Daniel F. Bolebruch, 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 8, 2024 at Charter Senior Living, Panama City Beach, FL, after a yearlong battle with brain cancer.



Born June 27, 1955, in Gloversville, NY, Dan was the son of lifelong Gloversville residents Beverly (d. 2014) and Frank Bolebruch (d. 2012). He graduated from Gloversville High School in 1973, and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Lafayette College in 1977.



Dan's career took him to General Electric in Binghamton, NY, and Gulfstream Aerospace in Savannah, GA. He worked the last 20 years as a Reliability Engineer for PSA Airlines (a subsidiary of American Airlines) in Dayton, OH.



Dan is survived by his sister, Lori Lindholm, her husband Ross and son Adam of Panama City Beach, FL. Several cousins and their families also survive.



Interment will take place on June 22 at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Gloversville, NY.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Dan's memory to Faith Presbyterian Church, 5555 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424 (or online at www.faithchurchpcusa.org).



