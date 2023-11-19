Bolen, Dale

Bolen, Jr., Dale M.



Dale M. Bolen, Jr., age 56 of Dayton, passed away November 11, 2023. He was born on February 9, 1967 in Dayton to Dale M. Bolen, Sr. and Linda (Bartlett) Bolen. He is survived by his beloved wife, Christina Bolen; children, Rachel (Jeff) Tipton, Ryan Jones and Timothy (Ohni) Jones; grandchildren, Jessie, Jaelyn, Dominic and Sorayah; parents, Dale Sr. and Linda Bolen; siblings, Rick (Lyn) Bolen and Cynthia (John) Bolen-Fite; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Dale loved to go camping, hiking and being outdoors. Nature and wildlife were things he enjoyed on a daily basis. He was an avid driver and admirer of jeeps. Dale enjoyed listening and playing his favorite music on vinyl. His greatest passion was the love he had for his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends. He was a born-again Christian, giving his heart and soul to the Lord. A Celebration of Life will be held for close family and friends at a later date. To share a memory of Dale or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



