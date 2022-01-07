BOLIN, Dessie Marie "Cookie"



77 years of Hillsboro, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.



She was born in Norfolk, VA, on January 2, 1945, the daughter of the late Alton Earl and Dessie (Rackley) Beamon.



Cookie retired as the Deputy Treasurer for Butler County, was a member of the Belfast United Methodist Church and apart of the Highland County PERS Public Employee Retirement



System.



Cookie is survived by her husband, James "Roy" Bolin, whom were married on March 21, 1964, sons, Robert (Peggy) Bolin of Fairfield, and Edward (Patricia) Bolin of Middletown, and brother, Alton Beamon of Baltimore, MD.



Funeral Services will be 11:30 am Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Thompson Funeral Home.



Friends may call from 10:30 am until time of services on Monday at the Thompson Funeral Home.



Graveside Service will be 2:00 pm on Monday at the Springhill Cemetery in Liberty Township, Ohio. 6894 Princeton Road,



Liberty Township, OH 45044.



Donations can be made to the American Heart Association.



To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at



www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com