dayton-daily-news logo
X

BOLING, Nickolas

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BOLING, Nickolas S.

Age 29, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 29, 2022, with his brother, Mikey. Nickolas was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Shawn Boling. He is survived by his mother, Verna Seibert; son, Nova S. Boling; sisters, Tabatha and Kayla Boling; brother, Brandon Boling; nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial service 5:00 PM, Friday, June 10, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
TEWS, Carl
2
PRIDEMORE, Billy
3
BRUMITT, Betty
4
ASHWORTH, Virginia
5
BOLING, Sean
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top