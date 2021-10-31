dayton-daily-news logo
BOLLING, Beverly J.

Beverly J. Bolling, age 87, of Beavercreek, passed away October 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 24, 1934, in Albia, Iowa, the daughter of the late Charles and Hazel (Doty) Bullers. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Palmer Bolling;

son-in-law, Chuck Russell; and grandson, Christopher Russell. Beverly is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Roger) Kayser, Robin Russell; three grandchildren, Adam (Jenny) Kayser, Clint Kayser, Kelly (Scott) Hancock; seven great-grandchildren, Caley Russell, Khloe Hancock, Jack, Ryan, Emma, Natalie, and Samantha Kayser; sister, Becky (Joe) Steffanic; as well as

extended family. A visitation will be held on Tuesday,

November 2, 2021, from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the

Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on

Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., Pastor H.

Wesley Barnhill officiating. Beverly will be laid to rest next to her husband at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of

Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at


www.BeltonStroup.com


Funeral Home Information

Belton-Stroup Funeral Home - Fairborn

422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Fairborn, OH

45324

https://www.beltonstroup.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

