BOLLING, Beverly J.



Beverly J. Bolling, age 87, of Beavercreek, passed away October 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 24, 1934, in Albia, Iowa, the daughter of the late Charles and Hazel (Doty) Bullers. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Palmer Bolling;



son-in-law, Chuck Russell; and grandson, Christopher Russell. Beverly is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Roger) Kayser, Robin Russell; three grandchildren, Adam (Jenny) Kayser, Clint Kayser, Kelly (Scott) Hancock; seven great-grandchildren, Caley Russell, Khloe Hancock, Jack, Ryan, Emma, Natalie, and Samantha Kayser; sister, Becky (Joe) Steffanic; as well as



extended family. A visitation will be held on Tuesday,



November 2, 2021, from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the



Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on



Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., Pastor H.



Wesley Barnhill officiating. Beverly will be laid to rest next to her husband at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of



Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at



