Bollinger, Christina Marie "Sis"



Christina Marie "Sis" Bollinger, age 45, of Centerville, passed away October 4, 2024. Christina was born in Marietta, Ohio on July 23, 1979 to David and Mary Green. Christina is preceded in death by her mother, Mary; grandmother, Mary Stoermer; grandfather, Albert Stoermer; and her grand-dog, Russell. She is survived by husband, Eric Bollinger; father, David (Judy) Green; children, Brenden (Kayla) Bodey, Ella Bollinger and Evan Bollinger; step-daughter, Aly; siblings, Eric (Lindsay) Green, Michelle (Barry) Cobb and Matt Green; mother and father-in-law, Judy and Eric Bollinger; brother and sister-in-law, James and Tonja Lively; nieces and nephews, Cecelia, Delilah, Stella, Roman, Harrison, Michael, Brandon and Dylan; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, family members and friends. Christina was a proud owner of her own successful cleaning business. She spent many years developing great relationships with her clientele. Christina was known for being a great employer. Christina was a loving mother and the best sister in the world. She was a wonderful friend with fierce loyalty. She had a contagious laugh and was unique. Christina said what was on her mind and everyone heard her. She was one of a kind, was compassionate for others and nurturing. Christina was everybody's mom. In her free time, she enjoyed being with her family and dogs, sitting in parks and being in the sun, taking photos and being of service to others. Christina loved to shop and buy presents for her kids. She loved to decorate and collect plants. She loved spending time with her "sweet face". Christina's loss is devastating and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was taken too soon. Christina loved love. She was there for her family when they needed advice. Christina gave the best hugs with a kiss on the cheek. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made for Ella and Evan's college fund via Venmo @bollingerkidsfund (verification # 9471). Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek). A funeral ceremony will be held at 10:00am on Monday, October 14, 2024 at the funeral home.



