BOND, Peggy Marie



Age 82, of Moraine, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Kettering Medical



Center. She was born May 20, 1939, in Berwind, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Dewey McGlothlin and Ruby Sloan. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Bond Sr.; son, James Bond Jr.; granddaughter, Breanna Bond; siblings,



Edward McGlothlin, Thomas McGlothlin, and Joann Akers; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Bond. Peggy is survived by her children, Paula Snyder (Mike Ramsey) Snyder, Dewey (Shelli) Bond, Harry (Nancy) Bond,



Jacqueline E. Bond (Felicia Crabtree); grandchildren, Joshua Snyder, Christopher Snyder, Terry Lynn Bond (Megan), Beth Ann Bond (Jacqueline), Patricia Bond, Kelly (Samantha) Wayne, Leah Millikin (John), Angela Millikin; great-grandchildren, Joshua Jr., Derek, Payton, Alana, Lola, Hailey, Jayden, and Matthew; brothers, Donald McGlothlin and Richard McGlothlin (Betty); as well as numerous loving family members and many friends. Peggy will be remembered for being an amazing and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

