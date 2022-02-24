BONHAM, Bruce Grafton



aka Mr. Wonderful, aka #2, aka Uncle Beast, joined his Lord and Savior on February 10th, 2022. Bruce was a devoted



husband to a whimsical wife for over 50 years, a supportive father to compassionate and sincere children, and a loyal brother, favorite uncle, doting grandpa and dedicated friend. He is survived by his spouse Ardith (Glass) Bonham, his four children April (Shannon) Hollinger, Jessica (Thomas Jr.) Pycraft, Amanda (Bradley) Greene, Joshua (Dana Cook) Bonham; grandchildren



Benjamin, Jenna and Emily Hollinger, Anna and Olivia Pycraft, BrayLee, Silas, Malachi and Asher Greene; brothers Mike



(Ruby), James (Karen), Jeff (Nancy), and Andrew (Kim) Bonham. He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Betty Bonham. He taught us how to love, how to lead, and how to forgive. The party will be held on March 12th, 2022, at Huber Heights Grace Community Church, 5001 Fishburg Rd. at 11:00 AM. A light lunch will be provided afterward for those wanting to visit with the family.

