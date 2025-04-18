Bonin, Donna

Bonin (Andreoff), Donna



Donna was born on August 18,1930 in Springfield OH then lived in many places before settling in Westbrook ME. She moved to North Andover several years ago to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.



Donche was the daughter of Macedonian immigrants a heritage of which she was very proud. In Springfield she and her sisters spent many hours at the Fountain Delicatessen which her parents owned. After graduating high school, Donna got a secretarial job with the State Department. She was stationed in Libya where she met and later married "that tall handsome man" Donald C. Bonin. Together they lived all over the world in places such as Poland, India and France. When her husband retired, they moved to Westbrook Maine where he was from. Donald sadly passed away only 5 years later.



Donna never grew tired of traveling and did so as often as she could, mainly with her sisters and cousins. She enjoyed musical theatre, a love of which she passed on to her daughter and grand- daughter. She enjoyed watching the soaps and game shows after which she would call her friends to discuss the latest plot line or the big winner. Donna loved to play cards, she joined the Bridge club in North Andover, later she loved Bingo and the staff at her assisted living knew to take her when ever it was being played. Donna was also an avid fan of THE Ohio State Football Team, during football season she watched every game she could.



Probably Donna's greatest love was being a Baba to her 3 grandchildren Emily, Michael, and Clara. Baba became a nickname, even people who were not her grandchildren called her Baba that is just who she was.



Donna is survived by her daughter Yvette Bonin of North Andover, her granddaughter Emily O'Connor her husband Michael of Tryon, North Carolina, Michael Dambach of Sommerville MA and Clara Dambach of North Andover MA. She was also loved by several nieces and nephews.



Donna is predeceased by her husband Donald C Bonin, her sisters Eve Arnett, Maria Paliobagis, her brother Alex Andreoff and her parents Mitchel and Sveta Andreoff.



