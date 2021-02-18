BOOHER, Ann Marie (Pruchnicki)



Age 74 of Clayton, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma, sister and aunt. Ann was a graduate of the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. She had worked for years at St. Elizabeth Hospital and later retired from Good Samaritan Hospital with more than 25 years of service. She loved reading, boating and vacationing in Ft. Myers, Florida. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her



beloved husband of 52 years; Wayne Booher, daughters; Amy (Steve) Hary of Centerville, Kimberly (Scott) Smith of Brookville, grandchildren; Elizabeth, Sophia and Kiah Hary, Kyle Agarwal, Lucas and Aubrey Smith, sisters; Bernadette (Robert) Allen of Berlin Center, Claudia Loos of Canada,



nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Chester and Ann (Majewski) Pruchnicki. A walk through visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021, with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Interment will follow the service at Willow View Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that please wear a mask and



maintain social distancing. To view the service for Ann and leave an online condolence, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com