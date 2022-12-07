dayton-daily-news logo
BOOHER, Robert

1 hour ago

BOOHER, Jr., Robert Alan

49, of Charleston, SC, formerly Xenia, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked his entire career in construction. He is survived by his father: Robert Booher Sr. (Linda); sister: Jeanie Booher and three daughters: Skylar Booher, Adelle Booher and Myla Booher. He was preceded in death by his mother: Mary Booher; his son: Braxton Booher and both sets of grandparents. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lowcountry Veterans in Charleston, SC, in memory of Robert.

