BOOKER, Jr.,



Lemauel Benjamin



Age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Funeral service 11 am, Monday, March 7, at Harris



Memorial C.M.E. Church, 3950 Haney Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements



entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.