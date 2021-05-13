BOONE, Infant



Amber Kelli



Infant Amber Kelli Boone passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Dayton Children's



Medical Center. She was born the daughter of Kevin Boone and Erin Nelson on April 13, 2021, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her great-grandfather Daniel Boone. Amber is survived by her parents; maternal grandparents, Amber (Shawn Thompson) Victoria; great-grandfather, Guy Victoria; paternal grandparents, Kevin and Kelli Boone; aunts, Towanda Nelson, Shannon Nelson, Jazmine Boone, and Samantha; uncles, Eric Little, Jr., Karson Boone, and Bryon Nelson. Amber was her parent's little Angel, she loved her teddy bear, and loved to cuddle. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Services to be held private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be left at



