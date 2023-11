Booth (Smith), Barbara A.



Barbara A. (Smith) Booth, 86, of Springfield, passed away November 4, 2023. Visitation 11 am-12:30 pm Saturday, 11/11/23 at Berea Bible Church, 3850 Derr Road. Funeral service 12:30 p.m. Private committal services will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com



Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com