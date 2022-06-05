BOOTH, Jeffrey A.



"Big Booth"



39, of Springfield, passed away May 20, 2022, at The Ohio State University Medical Center after a ten month illness. He was born March 26, 1983, in Springfield the son of Rick and Mary (Booth) Carney. Jeff earned a degree in robotics from Clark State University. He owned and operated his own business, Fat Boys T-shirt Designs. Survivors include his mother, Mary Carney; three step-sisters, Jennifer, Angela and Gina; a special brother, Derrick Underwood and family; a special uncle, Keith Booth; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Rick Carney; stepfather, Mark Ober; maternal grandparents, William and Lenora Booth; and paternal grandparents, John and Martha Carney. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Allen View Nursing Home for all their care and support. A visitation



will be held on Wednesday from 5 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

