BORCHERS,



Marjorie Burkart



Of Kettering, Ohio, passed away February 16, 2022, with the warmth of her family by her side. Margie was born on January 23, 1953, and grew up on Lookout Mountain, TN. Growing up, she loved horseback riding, fishing, and camping on her family's farm with her family and friends. The skills she learned there enabled her to be a camp counselor at Camp Marymount in Nashville during her college years. Margie graduated from Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame, IN, with a Bachelors in Business



Administration. There she met Tom, the love of her life and husband for almost 47 years. After school Margie and Tom made Dayton their home, raising all three of their children there. Margie was actively involved in a number of volunteer activities including TWIGS benefiting Children's Medical



Center and Holy Angels School in Dayton where all three of her children attended. She loved helping the teachers at Holy Angels School and eventually worked there ensuring all was right for students and teachers. Margie loved to entertain her family and friends. She was the Queen of Presentation,



making sure all aspects of the party were perfect and enjoyed by all. She loved all her 7 grandchildren, but had a special spot in her heart for her one granddaughter, Mary Claire. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Naomi Burkart. She is survived by her husband, Tom; her children, Megan (Tim) Monahan, Tommy (Denise) Borchers, and Chris (Erika) Borchers; her grandchildren, Timbo, Mikey, Mary Claire and Robby Monahan, Tre, Gavin and Keegan Borchers; her siblings, Fos Goodwin, Connie (Jack) Leonard, Jim (Diane) Burkart, Susie (Vic) Wesley, and Bill (Tammi) Burkart, and



numerous nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Holy Angels School, 223 L St, Dayton, OH 45409, Children's Medical Center, 1 Childrens Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404, or Chaminade-Julienne High School, 505 S Ludlow St, Dayton, OH 45402. Family will greet friends 9:30-10:30AM on Friday, February 25 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:30AM. If unable to attend in person, please join us in prayer and participate virtually at www.stcharles-kettering.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

