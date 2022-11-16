BOSMA, Lori Kay



Lori Kay Bosma, age 62, of Tipp City, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at home surrounded by her children. She was born on March 9, 1960, in Cincinnati, to Marilynn (Hoover) Keeler and the late Frank Andriacco.



Lori is survived by three children: Kim (Blake) Arbogast of Troy, Jenna Korsog of Troy and Tracy Bosma of Tipp City; three brothers: Brian Andriacco of Tipp City, Jeff Andriacco of Springboro and Danato Andriacco of Waynesville; and six grandchildren: Bella and Brody Arbogast, Cohen, Nelly and Marlo Korsog and Lillian Bosma.



Lori was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church. She was employed as a bookkeeper and office manager.



Celebration of Life will be held at from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC), 500 South Dorset Road, Troy, OH. A Service will be held at 3:30 PM at APAC.



Flowers can be received at APAC on Friday prior to the service or memorial contributions may be made to Pink Ribbon Girls. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



