dayton-daily-news logo
X

BOSTER, Sheila

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BOSTER, Sheila F.

56, passed away on June 22, 2022, at her home in Springfield, Ohio. She was born in Springfield on July 13, 1965. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Springfield. She was a caring daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Charles C. Boster; mother, Maggie Daniel Boster; brother, Eric Boster; and her long-term companion Adrian Gilmer. She is survived by an uncle, White Daniel of Harrogate, TN, and a host of cousins and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:30 am graveside at Ferncliff Cemetery with Pastor Adam Banks of the First Baptist Church of Springfield officiating. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
TAYLOR, Roberta
2
ALBRECHT, Mary
3
Buchsieb, Betty
4
HESS, James
5
McKEE, Jerald
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top