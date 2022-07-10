BOSTER, Sheila F.



56, passed away on June 22, 2022, at her home in Springfield, Ohio. She was born in Springfield on July 13, 1965. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Springfield. She was a caring daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Charles C. Boster; mother, Maggie Daniel Boster; brother, Eric Boster; and her long-term companion Adrian Gilmer. She is survived by an uncle, White Daniel of Harrogate, TN, and a host of cousins and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:30 am graveside at Ferncliff Cemetery with Pastor Adam Banks of the First Baptist Church of Springfield officiating. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



