BOWEN, Thurman Taylor



Age 81, of Dayton, and formerly of Jackson, Georgia, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, September 3, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. Thurman was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Bowen; mother, Esther V. (Daniels) Bowen; beloved sister, Barbara Ann Bowen, all of Jackson, Georgia. Mr. Bowen is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mrs. Peggy Bowen of Dayton and Springfield, Ohio; sons, Trent T. Bowen of Georgia and Gary Peacock of Dayton; daughters, Cindy Rhindress, Robin Mitchell and Renee Johnson, all of Georgia; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Gillespie of Covington, Georgia; brother, Charles Bowen of Jacksonville, Florida, along with many members of the Savage and Clark families. Thurman leaves behind his well-established 61 year old HVAC business, Bowen & Son, in Jonesboro, Georgia, to his partner and son, Trent T. Bowen. Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 3-5pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, 830 North Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio 45503. Services to celebrate Mr. Bowen's life will be held on Monday beginning at Noon in the funeral home with Pastor Mike Haynes officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook Page beginning at Noon on Monday. Burial will follow in the Terre Haute Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



