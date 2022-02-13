BOWERMASTER,



Lillus Eileen



60 of Springfield passed away February 2, 2022, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Waverly, Ohio, on February 16, 1961, the daughter of Alex and Hattie Patton. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; brother Robert Todd Watkins; favorite uncle Solomon Brewer; and former spouse Doc Bowermaster. Family was extremely important to Eileen, but her grandkids were her priority. She also enjoyed the 700 Club. Survivors include her children Alex (Sophia) Bowermaster, Adrianne



(Kevin Coy) Bowermaster and Justin Bowermaster; brother Carlos (Amy) Patton; sisters Melissa (Donnie) Larie, Judy



Patton Conttrill, and Carolyn Looney; grandchildren Anthony, Madison, Alexis, Adrienne, and Brantley. Services to honor Eileen will be Friday, February 18, 2022, at 11:00AM in the



RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expression of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



