BOWERS, Dorothea Huber "Dottie"



Age 89, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away in Durham, North Carolina, on August 25, 2022. She attended Oakwood High School, where she and her twin brother, Donald Huber, were Prom Queen and King, and competitive chess players. Dottie was also a field hockey star at Oakwood High, where she graduated in 1950. She then went on to Ohio State University where she was an active member of Delta Gamma and graduated in 1955 with a B.S. in Business. Dottie married her high school "sweetheart", Dick Bowers, in 1954. Dottie was co-founder and COO of Bowers Homes, the family residential development and rental business. She ran the very successful rental business for over 25 years. Dottie had many and varied interests. She was athletic and an active tennis player, swimmer, and line dancer. Bridge, chess, and piano were life-long hobbies. Orchids were her passion and she cultivated them for over forty years. Dottie never said no to a chance to travel and visited all continents, except Antarctica. Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Bowers, her brother, Charles Huber, and her sister, Marylin Holland. She is survived by her twin brother, Don Huber, her sister, Corrinne Huber, her four children, Tab, Hank, Susie and Debbie, twelve grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Services will be at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering, Ohio, on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Family will greet friends from 9am to 10am and the service will begin at 10am. Rev. Harvey Smith will preside at the service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

