BOWERS, Janice

BOWERS, Janice Ann

80, of Loveland, Ohio, passed away June 16, 2021. She was born July 8, 1940, in Clark County, OH, to the late William and Jenette (Howett) Brown. Survivors include her husband,

Jimmie Bowers; five children; and 13 grandchildren. Per

Janice's request, no services will be held. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

