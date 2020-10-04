BOWERSOCK, Barbara Ann Age 88, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1932, to her parents William & Dorothy (Mills) Bowersock. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 4 sisters, Iva, Doris, Patty, and Shirley. Barbara is survived by her 2 sisters, Linda (David) Watson and Bonnie (Mike) Reser; special friend, Diane Hayes; and many loving nieces and nephews. Barbara was a very hard worker and spent most of her career at GM and NCR. She was a very caring person and was proud to be in the Dayton Women's Softball Hall of Fame. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM with funeral to follow at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, Oct. 7th at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Burial will follow the service at Sugar Grove Cemetery. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.
Funeral Home Information
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH
45345
https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral