BOWERSOCK, Mary Anne



Age 79, passed away peacefully, May 6, 2021. Mary Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Gail and Kathleen



(Daugherty) Stinchcomb and a brother Don. Mary Anne is



survived by her husband Ron Bowersock, daughters Andrea, Tamara and Deborah Share (husband David Christian). Mary Anne has three stepsons, Jeffrey, Brian, and Kevin Bowersock, two nephews, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was born August 7, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio, to Kathleen and Gail Stinchcomb. Mary Anne was a graduate of Springfield H.S. and attended Miami University, Oxford, Ohio. She was the Public Relations and Media Director for



Community Blood and Tissue Bank for 27 years in Dayton, Ohio. Memorial Service to be announced. Interment will be in The Bowersock Family Burial area, "The Pines", Vinton County, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary Anne's memory to the Church of the Cross UMC or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

