BOWIE, Hilda



Hilda Bowie, age 86, of Pickerington, Ohio, formerly of Aberdeen, Ohio, died Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was an



active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Pickerington. She is survived by her children, Lynn Bowie and Tim (Tina) Bowie; and many other family and friends.



Complete obituary with service information and online



condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com.