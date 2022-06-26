dayton-daily-news logo
BOWLING, Alfred

BOWLING, Alfred J.

Age 71 of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022. He was born in Mt. Gay, West Virginia, and graduated from Dunbar High School in 1968 and Wright State University in 1972. Alfred was preceded in death by his parents; Alfred J. Bowling and Minnie Sue Wilson. He is survived by his twin sister; Alma J. Morris, sister; Delores Bullet, nieces; Cetecia Peterson and Cassandra Bowling, nephews; Albert Bowling III, Kenta Bowling, Walter Bowling and great nephew; Eric Peterson,Jr., his good friends; Mary Ann Scott, Connie Young and Lillian Hutson. There will be no services. Glickler Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

