BOWLING, Buster

Age 86, of Franklin, OH, passed away, on January 27, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born on March 28, 1934, in Clay County, Kentucky, to Lee and Sophia (Jones) Bowling. He was the owner of B & E Construction up to the 1980's. He

enjoyed singing and playing the guitar with his sons back in his younger days. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn (Gray) Bowling; a son, Timothy

Bowling and numerous siblings. Buster is survived by 2 sons, Ronnie (Teresa) Bowling and Jerry (Bonnie) Bowling; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Arthur

Bowling. The family will receive friends 12 - 2 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, with a Graveside Service to follow at Springboro Cemetery. Dalton Funeral Home serving the

family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Funeral Home Information

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

6900 Weaver Rd

Germantown, OH

45327

http://www.daltonfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

