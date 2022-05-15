BOWLING, James Joseph "Joe"



James Joseph "Joe" Bowling, age 63 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. James was born in Hammond, Indiana, on November 9, 1958, to Albert Bowling and Carol (Wullenweber) Hubbard. Joe married his high school sweetheart Mary Bowling on October 6, 1978. Joe attended Crossroads Church in Mason. He was passionate doing service work throughout his life, helping people in any way he could. Joe was a devoted member of AA and chaired meetings at the Lebanon Prison. He was an amazing husband, father, papaw, and friend who loved the outdoors and fishing at the lake. Joe will be dearly missed by those whose lives he touched.



James is survived by his son, Chris (Jordan) Bowling; two grandchildren, Abram Joseph Bowling and Audrey Grace Bowling; one step-sister, Diana Gilbert; one aunt, Janice Wullenweber; and numerous other relatives and friends. James was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Bowling; his parents, Albert and Carol; and one sister, Kimberly Winsted.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

