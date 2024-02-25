Bowling, Jennie



Age 58, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The family will greet friends from 10-1pm on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a funeral service to celebrate Jennie's life to be held following at 1pm. Burial at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a cause that reflects Jennie's caring spirit. Full obituary available at www.Routsong.com.



