BOWLING, Nell



Age 94, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away November 10, 2020, at Atrium Medical



Center, Middletown, Ohio. Nell was born in Newport,



Kentucky, on February 21, 1926, to Bailey and Lula



(Barnett) Mullins. Nell was a member at Breiel Boulevard First Church of God. She is



survived by sons; Frank



Bowling, Jr. and Mike Bowling of Middletown, Ohio, grandsons; Christopher Bowling of Omaha, Nebraska, and Kyle Bowling of Cincinnati, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Frank Bowling, sister Lucy Hogg, and brother, JB Mullins. Visitation will be Monday, November 16, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m at Baker Stevens Parramore 1500 Manchester Ave Middletown, Ohio 45042. Celebration of Life Service will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Baker



Stevens Parramore 1500 Manchester Ave. at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Sullivan officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Save the Children 501 Kings Hwy E. Ste. 400 Fairfiled, CT 06825. Condolences may be sent to the family at



