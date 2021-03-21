BOWLING, Wilburn "Quail"



Wilburn "Quail" Bowling, age 93 of Oxford, passed away at Knolls of Oxford Health Care on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Quail was born in



Manchester, Kentucky, on



September 12, 1927, to Dan and Parriet Campbell Bowling. Quail was a US Air Force



Veteran who served in WWII as a dispatcher and a Morse Code operator. He was an avid fisherman and golfer. Although Quail never had any children of his own, he was a father to many nieces and nephews, teaching them to swim, water ski, drive a boat, golf and fish. Quail is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Imogene Willis Bowling; siblings, Winslow (Dot) Bowling and Lillie "Bea" Bess Patrick; numerous nieces,



nephews and cousins. Quail was preceded in death by his



parents, Dan and Parriet Bowling, siblings, Walter Bowling and Lucy Bowling Treadway. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick



Funeral Home, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 12:00 PM with Rev. Scott Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the



Alzheimer's Association and or The Daniel Accorinti Memorial Scholarship, administered by The Hamilton Community



Foundation. www.browndawsonflick.com.

