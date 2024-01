Bowling, Winslow



Winslow Bowling, 93, of Middletown, OH, passed away on January 11, 2024. Win was preceded in death by his lovely wife of 58 years, Dorothy Bowling. Visitation 10-11 am on Friday, 1/19/2024 at Breiel Church, 2000 N. Breiel Boulevard, Middletown. A Funeral Service at 11 am. Full obituary online www.breitenbach-anderson.com



