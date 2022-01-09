Hamburger icon
BOWMAN, Carol

Age 76 of Germantown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 26, 1945, in Dayton, OH, the daughter of the late Burl and Mabel (Mitchell) Farquar. Mrs.

Bowman was a retired Communications Supervisor with the Germantown Police Dept. for 33 years, and a member of the First Baptist Church of Germantown. Preceded in death by her husband Charles "Chuck" Bowman on January 29, 2019, her 2 sisters Shirley Wells and Donna Adams, 2 nephews Charles Adams & Chris Adams, and by her step-son Chris Bowman. She is survived by her daughter Raeanne Kelly and husband Steve, her son Randy Bishop and wife Barbara, step-daughter Angela Hegg and husband Steve, step-son Brian Bowman and wife Sara, 2 grandchildren Charles Kesling and Caleb Cope,

brother-in-law Bud Adams, 6 nephews Kevin (Debbie) Wells, Mike Wells, Kelly Wells, Corey (Marsha) Adams, Craig (Toni) Adams, and Curtis "Cubby" (Stephanie) Adams, best friends Gary and Mada McCoy, as well as numerous other family members and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Germantown, 79 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, OH with Pastor Carl Carmack officiating. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the First Baptist Church of Germantown. If so, desired memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Germantown in Carol's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Please share memories and condolences at

www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Carol Bowman, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

Funeral Home Information

Swart Funeral Home - West Carrollton

207 E Central Ave

West Carrollton, OH

45449

https://www.swartfuneralhome.com

