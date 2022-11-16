BOWMAN,



Daniel L. "Dan"



81, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in his home. Dan was born November 8, 1941, in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of Richard and Coralee (Barker) Bowman. He retired from International Harvester in 2002. He was also a member of St. Thomas Aquinas in Zanesville, and St. Mary Church and St. Bernard Church in Springfield. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing with family, woodworking, coaching his children in all sports, and just spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon (Jones); four children, Fr. Eric Bowman, Kevin (Charlene) Bowman, Lisa Bowman and Lori (Michael) Gnau; 10 grandchildren, Jonathan, Abigail, Mackenzie, Donald, Brenda, Jay, Lauren, Timothy, Meagan and Ava; nine great-grandchildren, Jayce, Liam, Ellie, Remi, River, Paxton, Brylee, Jackson and Carter; four siblings, Richard Bowman, Tam Bowman, Dave (Judy) Bowman and Randy (Gloria) Bowman; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle; and a brother, Terry. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 17, from 4 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 19, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or St. Bernard Church.

