BOWMAN, Frances

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BOWMAN, Frances Dean

May 27, 1947 - February 23, 2023

Hamilton --- Bowman, Frances Dean, age 75, of Hamilton, Oh, died Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Hospice of Cincinnati, Hamilton, Oh.she was born May 27, 1947, in Estill County, Ky, the daughter of Arvol Estes and Jessie Juanita (Booher) Estes. She is survived by one Son, Robert Deron Bowman, and two Grandchildren, Cynthia and Bobby Bowman, both of Arizona. Also survived by Sisters, Brenda Stines, Sandra Black ( Gene), Judith Estes and Sister-in law, Marcia Estes. She is preceded in death by her parents, and one Son, Ernest Dewayne Bowman, two brothers Arvol Tracy Estes, and Jimmy Dale Estes, several Aunts, Uncles, cousins and her beloved dog, Bootsie.

Dean, as she was known to family and friends had a love for animals, especially dogs and horses. Her hobbies and passion included playing cards, bingo and the lottery always looking for the big win.

It was Dean's wish to be cremated and have private graveside services with immediate family only. The family will honor her wishes on a date to be determined. Burial to be at Beechwood Cemetery, St. Rte 177, Camden, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Oh 45263-3597.

