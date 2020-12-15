BOWMAN, Kathleen S.



63, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born February 15, 1957, in Springfield, the daughter of Charles and Helen (Whitacre) Mosier. Kathy worked as an auditor at Assurant for 33 years. After her retirement she spent her time babysitting her wonderful grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, William T. "Bill" Bowman; one son and spouse, Johnny & Erin Hunter; three grandchildren, Cole Armentrout, Riley Hunter and Charlie Hunter; three siblings, Patricia & Jerry Blaine, Robert Mosier and Joseph & Lori Mosier and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Joey Mosier. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

