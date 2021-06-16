BOWRON, Mildred



JAN. 24, 1927-JUNE 14, 2021



Mildred (Strosick) Bowron, formerly of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on June 14, 2021, in Tipp City, Ohio.



Mildred was born in Detroit, Michigan, on January 24th, 1927, to Edward and Ota Strosick.



She was a talented artist and seamstress, with a special gift for creating drapes and clothing.



Mildred was also a classically trained singer and possessed a beautiful soprano singing voice. These talents would serve her well in life as she served in ministry with her husband.



She married her childhood sweetheart Duard Bowron on June 14, 1947, and to this union four children were born.



While devoted to raising her family Mildred also worked tirelessly beside Duard during his 40 plus years as Associate Pastor and Music Director at Dayton Baptist Temple and other ministries, creating scenery and costumes for numerous special



music programs especially Christmas and Easter. A devoted choir member, she also sang duets with Duard, and was a



featured soloist.



For many years she graciously opened her home to visiting pastors, missionaries, and family.



Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Duard, sister Jean Winland, parents Ota and Edward Strosick, and daughter Cheryl.



She is survived by daughter Bonnie Kudla, son Mark {Maxine), daughter Carrie Wolff (Jeff), grandchildren Angela Williams (Scott) Eduard Brinkerhoff (Sarah) Amy Inman (Dewey), John Bowron (Kelsey), Katie Evans (Rhys), Kyle Wolff (Sarah), Kristie Hoppe (Jeremy), Kylie and Karlie Wolff, great-grandchildren Jenna, Julia, Jorja, Jaida, Aidan, Penelope, Eleanor, Braxton, Emmeline, Genevieve, Owen, Elowyn, and Lyle.



Visitation is 12PM on Friday, June 18 at Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, service immediately following at 1PM, with Rev. Jerry Siler officiating. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

