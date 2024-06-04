Bowser, Raejean

Bowser (Pottinger), Raejean



Raejean Bowser (née Pottinger), age 57, of Dothan, AL, and formerly of Carlisle, OH, passed away suddenly due to illness on Monday, May 27, 2024. She was born in Kettering to the late Oliver and Lucy (Hayes) Pottinger. Also preceding her in death was her brother, Jeff Pottinger.



Raejean graduated from Carlisle High School in 1985. She obtained her bachelor's degree in psychology from Wright State University. In 2009, she moved to Panama City Beach, FL, where she worked passionately in hospitality. Above all else, Raejean was known for her kindness. Her gentle and caring nature endeared her to everyone she met. Her sweet disposition and generous spirit made her a beloved figure in the lives of her family and friends. She will be deeply grieved by all who knew her, leaving behind a legacy of love and compassion.



She is survived by her husband, Paul Chancy; loving daughters, Samantha and Sarah Bowser; brother, Danny (Lina) Pottinger; father of her daughters, Dan Bowser (Tara); numerous nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends.



Friends and family may visit from 12:00-1:00 pm on Friday, June 7, at Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St., Germantown, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm with Pastor Shawn Bowling officiating. She will then be laid to rest in Springboro Cemetery.



Her family finds comfort in knowing that she is now at peace, perhaps strolling along the shores of a heavenly beach. Her love, kindness, and gentle spirit will live on in the hearts of all who loved her."



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com