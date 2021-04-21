Bowshier, Randy

BOWSHIER, Sr.,



Randy Lee



64, of Springfield, passed away April 15, 2021, at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born September 10, 1956, in Springfield. Randy enjoyed anything to do with cars, trucks, and



racing. Survivors include one son, Randy Lee Bowshier, Jr.; brothers, Larry Konicki and Donald Bowshier; sister, Karen (Randy) Culbertson; special friends, Debbie Everage and Sally McClain; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Cletus and Carol Bowshier, Jr; brother, Terry Konicki; and sister, Cleta Bowshier. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN



FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 am. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

