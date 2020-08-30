BOYD, Bertha Mae Age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Private funeral services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, 12:00 PM at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W Third Street, Dayton OH 45417, Rev Elmer S. Martin, M.Div., officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation Monday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Facial mask is required. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St.

