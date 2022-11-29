BOYD, Beverly Wright



Age 82, of Lima, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties.



She was born February 1, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, to her parents Charles and Irma Juanita (Britton) Foster who preceded her in death. Beverly was a 1958 graduate of Milton-Union High School in West Milton, Ohio. She was a licensed X-Ray technician who previously worked for Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, and later retired from the Allen County Treasurer's Office in Lima. She was a devoted and loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend and a well-loved member of her family, church and community. She loved singing in the church choir and attending Bible studies. Beverly was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lima and was a previous member of the Eastern Star.



She was preceded in death by her first husband James Wright and her second husband Donald Boyd.



She will be missed and remembered by her daughters and son-in-law Sheri L. and Dennis Pohl of Clayton, North Carolina, Jodi L. Fasig of Maineville, Ohio; sisters and brother-in-law Myra Foster Hutchinson of West Milton, Rita and Mark Hershberger of Lima; brother and sister-in-law Tom and Sue Foster of Lima; sisters-in-law Shirley and Ronald Payne of Safety Harbor, Florida, Connie and Jim Gillespie of Venice, Florida; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday, December 1, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2120 Lakewood Avenue, Lima, Ohio, 45805, with a viewing being held two hours prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday. A funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Friday, December 2, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, Ohio 45383, with a viewing being held one hour prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 AM Friday. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties in Middletown, Ohio, www.hospiceoffbwco.org/donate. Memories may be shared with the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.

