BOYD, Constance Marie



Constance Marie Boyd, age 89, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her



residence. She was born July 23, 1931, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the daughter of Corbett and Marie (Post) Lambert.



In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her husband: James E. Boyd, Sr., in 2013; their son, Bruce Lambert Boyd in 2007; and



siblings: Corbett H. "Bud" Lambert, Shirley Harrison and Alene Cansler.



Connie is survived by three of her four children: Karen (Tim) Thomas of Springfield, James Jr. (Marti) Boyd of South Bend, IN, and Becki (Darrel) Blackburn of Xenia; 9 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson; siblings:



Janet (Tom) Kimmel, Jerry (Debbie) Lambert, Don (Gail)



Lambert and Larry Lambert; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Connie graduated from Kiser High School. She enjoyed playing golf and working crossword puzzles. She was a sports



enthusiast, especially supportive of the Xenia High School



Buccaneers. She was also an active member of the Rona



Community Church. She enjoyed camping with her church family at the Ludlow Falls campground. In an effort to honor her and her husband for their 50 years of service, Rona



Community Church has established the Boyd Legacy Scholarship Fund to assist with expenses of future youth campers. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to donate to the Scholarship fund may do so in care of the Rona Community Church.



Services will be held 11:30 AM Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Rona Community Church, 1082 Rona Parkway Dr., Fairborn, OH 45324, with Pastor Jim Smith officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held 10 AM, Wednesday, until the time of service at the church. She will be interred with her husband at Valley View Memorial Gardens. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia.)

