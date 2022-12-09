dayton-daily-news logo
X

BOYD, Florence

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BOYD, Florence Juanita

11/13/1940 - 12/01/2022

Florence Juanita (Money) Boyd, 82, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on December 1, 2022.

Florence was predeceased by her parents, Ruby and Sam Money. She is survived by her five brothers and six sisters, her children Shonna (Randy), Marcella (Dave), Glenna (Jimmy), Christopher (Laurie) and her 40 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life services will be held on January 7, 2022, 1-3pm at Kings Point Church of God, Maineville, OH.

As a Strong Woman of faith, Florence would love to be remembered with funny, silly stories that celebrate what was good and blessed in her life.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Yannekis, Marcille
2
Dougherty, Nancy
3
Schuler, Rita
4
GEHRET, Urban
5
Pinter, Robert
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top