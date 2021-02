BOYD, Rodney



04-11-1960 - 02/14/2021



Rodney passed away suddenly on 02/14/2021, at the age of 60. Born on 4/11/1960, he graduated from South High in 1978. Survivors left to treasure his memory include, brothers, Robert (Angela) Boyd of Springfield, John (Alisan) Saxour,



Daniel (Amie) Boyd; Sisters,



Elizabeth (Jarod) Hall Bates, Cindy Boyd; children, Braden, son; daughter, Tori; step-mother, Alma Boyd. Preceded in death by parents, Murvile Boyd and Beatrice Brown.