BOYER, Dwight

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BOYER, Dwight E. Dwight E. Boyer, 81, of Miamisburg, ascended into Heaven on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Hospice of Butler & Warren County. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 PM on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Trinity Church, Miamisburg. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4 PM. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

