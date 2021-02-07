X

BOYER, Maxwell

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BOYER, Maxwell Eugene "Max"

83, of Cable, went to be with the LORD on Wednesday,

February 3, 2021, at his

residence. Max was born April 15th, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Maxwell

Graham and Mae Mina

(Hunter) Boyer. He grew up in Springfield where he attended South High School, reached the Life level in Boy Scouts and enjoyed camping as a child. He was a long time attendee of Newson Missionary Church where he taught an adult Sunday School class for many years as well as a men's Bible study in

recent years. Max was a painting contractor in Springfield for 53 years. Max was very gifted at restoring antiques. Max

enjoyed taking his 1935 International pickup truck to truck shows. He loved being with people and will be greatly missed. Max is survived by two daughters, Brenda (Don) Sheehan of Quincy and Martha (Joe) Weisenberger of Cable; a son, Lloyd E. (Carol) Boyer of Rockford; a daughter-in-law, Michelle

(Boyer) Alexander of Englewood; a sister, Virginia Henson;

in-laws, Harold Eugene "Gene" (Jenny) Ditmer and Beverly Ditmer; twelve grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Willa Mae (Ditmer) Boyer on December 24, 1999; a son, Lyndon

Eugene Boyer; three brothers-in-law, Richard Ditmer, Joseph Hinshaw and Joseph Henson and a sister, Christine Hinshaw who passed the day following Max. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with Pastor Jereme Proudman officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.